Real-life Infinity Gauntlet with 170 carats auctioned in Abu Dhabi
A real-life Infinity Gauntlet, set with over 170 carats of genuine gemstones, is hitting the auction block in Abu Dhabi on December 8, 2026, just days before Avengers: Doomsday lands in theaters.
Created by New York-based jeweler East Continental Gems in collaboration with Marvel, this gauntlet will be offered at Julien's Auctions's Pop Culture Legends Evening Auction.
Six untreated gems represent Infinity Stones
This isn't just a fancy prop: the gauntlet features six untreated gems (ruby, garnet, sapphire, amethyst, emerald, and yellow diamond), each standing in for a Marvel Infinity Stone.
The stones have been authenticated by experts and the yellow diamond also has documentation from the Gemological Institute of America.
First revealed at Comic-Con with a $25 million price tag (current estimate under wraps), it's got both Marvel fans and jewelry collectors buzzing thanks to its mix of pop culture coolness and serious bling.