Real-life Infinity Gauntlet with 170 carats auctioned in Abu Dhabi

This isn't just a fancy prop: the gauntlet features six untreated gems (ruby, garnet, sapphire, amethyst, emerald, and yellow diamond), each standing in for a Marvel Infinity Stone.

The stones have been authenticated by experts and the yellow diamond also has documentation from the Gemological Institute of America.

First revealed at Comic-Con with a $25 million price tag (current estimate under wraps), it's got both Marvel fans and jewelry collectors buzzing thanks to its mix of pop culture coolness and serious bling.