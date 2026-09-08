Why was Rajesh Sharma actually hospitalized? Actor breaks silence

Sharma also defended Sudipa Chatterjee, who had posted a statement online about his hospitalization and its probable cause being an insect bite.

He said, "I have had a skin problem in my right leg for long. From there, I have got the infection."

"She's a good friend. Out of concern, she posted that. But she was wrong informed (sic)."

The actor added that he is recovering and hopes to return to work within a week.