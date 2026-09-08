Why was Rajesh Sharma actually hospitalized? Actor breaks silence
What's the story
Actor Rajesh Sharma, who was recently hospitalized after reportedly suffering an insect bite on the set of Prabhas's upcoming film Fauzi, has dismissed those claims. In a recent interview with NDTV, he revealed that he had been dealing with a skin problem in his right leg for a long time, and it worsened due to high diabetes levels. He clarified that this wasn't related to any incident on the film set.
Statement
'Nothing happened in Hyderabad while I was shooting'
Sharma said, "It's false news. Nothing happened on Prabhas's film set."
"Neither Prabhas nor the unit was responsible in any way. They are nice people."
Sharma added, "Nothing happened in Hyderabad while I was shooting there."
"After I flew back to Kolkata, in a day or two, the situation became severe. Because my diabetes was very high and I didn't take it seriously at the beginning."
Health update
Sharma also defended Sudipa Chatterjee
Sharma also defended Sudipa Chatterjee, who had posted a statement online about his hospitalization and its probable cause being an insect bite.
He said, "I have had a skin problem in my right leg for long. From there, I have got the infection."
"She's a good friend. Out of concern, she posted that. But she was wrong informed (sic)."
The actor added that he is recovering and hopes to return to work within a week.
Statement details
What did Chatterjee's statement say?
Chatterjee's statement, which she later deleted, claimed that Sharma had suffered "an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider-while shooting at Ramoji Film City."
"After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite."
It added that despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata, where his health deteriorated further, and he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, the next day.
Upcoming project
Looking forward to 'Haiwaan' release
Meanwhile, Sharma is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Haiwaan.
The film, directed by Priyadarshan, also stars Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher in key roles.
It is scheduled to hit the theaters on Friday, September 11.