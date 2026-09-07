Real reason why Mumbai's iconic Gaiety-Galaxy was shut down
What's the story
Mumbai's famous Gaiety-Galaxy multiplex, also known as G7, has reportedly been temporarily shut down. The closure was confirmed by a notice from the Bandra Police, which stated that the cinema hall was closed due to the management's failure to renew its license. However, owner Manoj Desai has now clarified that the shutdown is only temporary and due to a technical issue.
Owner's statement
'It's just a technical issue, nothing more than that'
Desai told Hindustan Times, "The actual reason is some of the cables in the theater got burned. We have to arrange for new cables from Lohar chawl, South Mumbai. Till that is arranged our shows cannot resume."
He added, "It's just a technical issue, nothing more than that."
The multiplex had been screening films regularly until September 6 (Sunday) but did not schedule any shows on Monday.
Multiplex details
More about G7 multiplex
G7 multiplex, which opened on November 24, 1972, with Ramesh Sippy's Seeta Aur Geeta as its first film, is known for its affordable ticket prices and proximity to Bandra station.
The complex originally had three theaters-Gaiety, Galaxy, and Gemini-with the two biggest screens, Gaiety and Galaxy, having a combined capacity of around 1,800 seats.
In the late 1990s, four more theaters were added: Grace (a preview theater), Gem (next to Galaxy's stall), Glamour (between Galaxy's stall and balcony), and Gossip.