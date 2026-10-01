Rebel Wilson accused of lying in 'The Deb' lawsuit
What's the story
Rebel Wilson, the Pitch Perfect actor and director of The Deb, is embroiled in a legal dispute with the film's producers. The producers have accused her of lying under oath and tampering with evidence during a defamation lawsuit, Page Six reported. This comes after she claimed that they embezzled money from the film's budget and a producer allegedly sexually abused its star, Charlotte MacIness.
Legal allegations
'Wilson's misconduct is so pervasive...'
The producers' attorney claimed, "Wilson's misconduct is so pervasive, and so indisputably deliberate, as to infect the entirety of these proceedings, and materially impair [Ghost's] ability to...obtain a fair trial."
They further accused her of making two attempts to persuade the judge to dismiss their suit, during which she allegedly provided "false testimony under oath with respect to multiple material matters."
Evidence tampering
They also accused her of tampering with evidence
The producers accused Wilson of deliberately destroying "critically relevant evidence" and manipulating or manufacturing evidence.
They claimed her actions were intended to gain an unfair advantage in the litigation process.
The allegations have been detailed in papers filed in the case on Tuesday.
Defense response
Wilson's lawyer called them 'yet another attempt to malign' her
In response to these allegations, Wilson's lawyer Allyson Thompson has called them "yet another attempt to malign Ms. Wilson."
She described the case as "hotly contested" and accused the plaintiffs of attempting to vilify her client.
Thompson said a strong rebuttal against the recent filing is being prepared. A trial in Los Angeles is scheduled for January 2027.