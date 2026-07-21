Rebel Wilson's controversial film 'The Deb' locks release date
What's the story
Rebel Wilson's directorial debut, The Deb, has finally been given a digital release date. Sunrise Films announced on Monday that the musical comedy will hit US screens on August 25. The film will premiere a day earlier in the UK through Vertigo Releasing. This announcement comes after a legal battle involving Wilson and the film's producers and star Charlotte MacInnes over defamation allegations.
Film synopsis
What is the plot of 'The Deb'?
The Deb is a musical comedy set in small-town Australia. It follows Taylah Simpkins (Natalie Abbott), a high school outcast who believes the upcoming Debutante Ball is her chance to reinvent herself.
Her city cousin Maeve (MacInnes) arrives in town and expresses her disdain for the ball, calling it a "heteronormative shit-show."
The two cousins then reluctantly conspire to navigate their way through this event while discovering their true selves.
Legal battle
Cast and characters in the film
In The Deb, Wilson plays a supporting role where she famously tells Taylah, "I'm sorry, you're taking away valuable oxygen from my cigarette."
Apart from Abbott and MacInnes, the film also stars Stevie Jean, Tara Morice, Steph Tisdell, and Shane Jacobson.
The original release date of the film was April 9, but it was postponed due to ongoing litigation.
An Indian release date is yet to be confirmed.