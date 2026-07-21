Rebel Wilson's controversial film 'The Deb' locks release date

The Deb is a musical comedy set in small-town Australia. It follows Taylah Simpkins (Natalie Abbott), a high school outcast who believes the upcoming Debutante Ball is her chance to reinvent herself.

Her city cousin Maeve (MacInnes) arrives in town and expresses her disdain for the ball, calling it a "heteronormative shit-show."

The two cousins then reluctantly conspire to navigate their way through this event while discovering their true selves.