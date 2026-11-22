The advance booking numbers for Avengers: Doomsday are already closing in on those of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The latter had recorded over ₹45 crore in opening-day gross bookings in India ahead of its July 30, 2026 release.

In comparison, the Marvel film's Day 1 pre-sales stand at ₹21.98 crore with the potential to reach ₹50 crore before its release on December 17.