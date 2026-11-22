'Avengers: Doomsday' eyes historic opening; nears ₹50cr in advance bookings
What's the story
The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Avengers: Doomsday, is already creating a buzz with its advance bookings. The movie has reportedly raked in a whopping ₹48.38 crore from 7.45 lakh tickets across four show dates sold across 80 cities in India, according to Sacnilk. This figure includes block seats and is expected to rise as the release date approaches.
Comparison
'Avengers: Doomsday' v/s 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
The advance booking numbers for Avengers: Doomsday are already closing in on those of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The latter had recorded over ₹45 crore in opening-day gross bookings in India ahead of its July 30, 2026 release.
In comparison, the Marvel film's Day 1 pre-sales stand at ₹21.98 crore with the potential to reach ₹50 crore before its release on December 17.
Cast and plot
Cast and characters of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The film features Robert Downey Jr. as the main antagonist, Dr. Victor Von Doom/Dr. Doom.
The movie will also see the return of several superheroes from different universes, including the New Avengers, Fantastic Four, Wakandans, and Black Panther, and X-Men characters alongside many original Avengers members.
Box office potential
Potential record-breaking opening for 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The early advance booking numbers have sparked speculation about whether Avengers: Doomsday could deliver one of the biggest openings ever for a Hollywood film in India.
Trade tracking reports have already pointed out its potential to break existing opening-day records if the trend continues.
However, only time will tell if the film can convert this pre-release excitement into actual ticket sales once it hits theaters.
Possible return
Speculation on Scarlet Witch's return
The MCU has also teased the possible return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch.
The last scene of their latest series, VisionQuest, showed Dr. Doom approaching her after she sacrificed herself in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness.
He lifts the remains of the tower from her body and tells her that her powers will be his as she wakes up with a green glow in her eyes.