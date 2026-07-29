T-Series acquires 'Ramayana' music rights for record ₹75cr: Report

According to Pinkvilla, there was tough competition between T-Series and Sony Music for the music rights of Ramayana. Sources said that Sony Music offered a maximum of ₹70cr, but T-Series eventually won the deal.

An official announcement from either party is awaited.

The film's music, composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, is expected to be one of its biggest highlights.

A previous report had suggested that Ramayana makers were aiming for a ₹100cr music deal.