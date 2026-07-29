T-Series acquires 'Ramayana' music rights for record ₹75cr: Report
What's the story
Music label T-Series has reportedly acquired the music rights of the upcoming mythological epic Ramayana: Part One and Two. The deal, which is said to be worth a whopping ₹75cr, is being touted as a record for Hindi films. A source close to T-Series confirmed that this amount is an advance payment for both parts of the franchise and is structured as a refundable advance.
Competition
T-Series beat Sony Music to seal the deal
According to Pinkvilla, there was tough competition between T-Series and Sony Music for the music rights of Ramayana. Sources said that Sony Music offered a maximum of ₹70cr, but T-Series eventually won the deal.
An official announcement from either party is awaited.
The film's music, composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, is expected to be one of its biggest highlights.
A previous report had suggested that Ramayana makers were aiming for a ₹100cr music deal.
Trailer release
Trailer of 'Ramayana' to be out on Thursday
The much-anticipated trailer of Ramayana is set to be launched digitally on Thursday at 4:15am. The trailer will also be screened with Sony Pictures's Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters.
The film, which boasts an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet, and Kajal Aggarwal, among others, is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release.
Film details
Meet the star cast of 'Ramayana'
Ramayana also stars Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Indira Krishnan as Mata Kaushalya, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sonal Jha as Sumitra, Seeba Chaddha as Manthara, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first film has been made on a massive budget of ₹1,400cr to ₹1,500cr. A similar amount is expected to be spent on Part Two, taking the total budget to ₹3,000cr.