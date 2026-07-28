'Ramayana' trailer to screen before 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' shows
What's the story
Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer for Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. A new report suggested that it will screen in Indian theaters with Spider-Man: Brand New Day from Thursday. The Avengers: Doomsday trailer is already set to be attached to the screenings. This move will give Ramayana a high-profile launch on the big screen, as it is expected to reach one of the largest theatrical audiences this year.
Global strategy
'Ramayana' set for global appeal, says trade expert
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Variety India that this strategy could significantly increase awareness for Ramayana, especially considering the anticipation for its next trailer.
He said, "It's a tremendous deal because, of course, it is very important. But the bigger thing is that Sony Pictures is distributing the film internationally. That changes everything."
"This sets the film for a global appeal, creating demand for the same worldwide."
Screening advantage
'It multiplies the hype, maybe tenfold'
Adarsh also highlighted the advantage of screening the Ramayana trailer before a major Hollywood release.
He said, "The trailer runs for about four minutes and 20 seconds. Watching it on the big screen before a major Hollywood release like 'Spider-Man' is a huge advantage."
"With the 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer also playing alongside, it only attracts more attention and many more eyeballs. It multiplies the hype, maybe tenfold."
Trailer screenings
More about 'Ramayana'
Although the Ramayana trailer has not been officially released for a wider audience, it has been screened at select events. These include a launch event in Delhi, a special media screening in Mumbai, and the San Diego Comic-Con.
The film also stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, among others.