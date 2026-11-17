'Avengers: Doomsday' ticket prices cross ₹4,000 in India!
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday has reportedly set a new record for the highest-priced movie ticket in India. The Cinepolis Seawoods multiplex in Navi Mumbai is selling 4DX tickets for the film at an astonishing ₹4,200! Meanwhile, the INOX: Megaplex in Malad is selling premium tickets at ₹4,300! Kurla's PVR: Market City also has tickets at ₹4,000. This is the first time a single movie ticket price has crossed the ₹4,000 mark.
Ticket pricing
Previous record held by 'Ramayana'
Typically, tickets for films are priced at around ₹3,000. Recently, a ticket for Ramayana was priced at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai for ₹3,170.
Such high prices are usually reserved for IMAX screenings. However, Avengers: Doomsday has broken this trend by setting a new record with its 4DX show ticket price.
Interestingly, the film won't be released in IMAX in India as it shares its release week with Dune: Part Three.
Booking trend
Advance bookings opened over a month in advance
In a rare move, advance bookings for Avengers: Doomsday opened more than a month before its release.
Typically, cinemas start by opening bookings for regular shows, with midnight shows added later based on demand.
However, this film has taken it up a notch with bookings opening over a month in advance for shows starting as early as 12:00am
Demand surge
Tickets reportedly selling like hotcakes
Despite the sky-high price tag, tickets for the ₹4,300 show are reportedly selling like hotcakes. This indicates a phenomenal demand to watch Avengers: Doomsday on the big screen at midnight.
The film's release is highly anticipated and fans are eager to experience it in theaters as soon as possible.
Regular sales are set to begin soon as well.