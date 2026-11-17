Typically, tickets for films are priced at around ₹3,000. Recently, a ticket for Ramayana was priced at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai for ₹3,170.

Such high prices are usually reserved for IMAX screenings. However, Avengers: Doomsday has broken this trend by setting a new record with its 4DX show ticket price.

Interestingly, the film won't be released in IMAX in India as it shares its release week with Dune: Part Three.