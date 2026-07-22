'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer scores 503M views in 24 hours
What's the story
The first official trailer for Marvel Studios's Avengers: Doomsday has taken the internet by storm, racking up a staggering 503 million views globally within its first day. This makes it Disney's biggest trailer launch ever and the second-biggest in history, only behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which debuted with 719 million views, confirmed Variety. The launch also surpassed Disney's previous record holder, the Deadpool & Wolverine Super Bowl teaser, which drew 365 million views including its TV broadcast audience.
Directors' response
'Thank you to the best fans in the world!'
Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo took to Instagram to celebrate this achievement.
They shared stills from the trailer with a caption that read, "A huge thank you to the best fans in the world! 500 million trailer views in 24 hours. We can't wait to share Doomsday with you..."
The Russo brothers are returning to the MCU after directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.
Trailer insights
Trailer gives glimpse of multiverse-spanning threat
The recently released trailer gives fans an extended look at Avengers: Doomsday, touted as the MCU's biggest ensemble film since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
The footage teases a multiverse-spanning threat that unites new Avengers with the X-Men and Fantastic Four against Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. in his first MCU role since Tony Stark's farewell.
Ticket sales
'Avengers: Doomsday' also shatters advance ticket sales numbers
The trailer's release also coincided with the launch of advance ticket sales.
The film reportedly generated $16.5 million in first-day advance ticket sales, even though bookings were initially limited to premium large-format auditoriums.
Many of these screenings scheduled for December 17 and 18 sold out soon after tickets went live online, according to studio insiders.
Film details
Meet the massive cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Avengers: Doomsday is the first part leading into Avengers: Secret Wars, which will conclude the Multiverse Saga.
Set to release on December 18, just months after Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's expected to be one of this year's biggest theatrical events.
The film features returning Marvel heroes such as Chris Evans's Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Letitia Wright's Black Panther, and Channing Tatum's Gambit, among others.