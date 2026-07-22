'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer scores 503M views in 24 hours

Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo took to Instagram to celebrate this achievement.

They shared stills from the trailer with a caption that read, "A huge thank you to the best fans in the world! 500 million trailer views in 24 hours. We can't wait to share Doomsday with you..."

The Russo brothers are returning to the MCU after directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.