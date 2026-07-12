Reddy's 'LGBT: A Legal Battle' portrays real courtroom struggles
P. Suneel Kumar Reddy's new film, LGBT: A Legal Battle, dives into the real-life challenges faced by transgender and gay people in courtrooms.
Recently shown by Vizag Film Society, it stands out for casting actual transgender actors and for Reddy's hands-on research; he worked closely with legal experts and spent time within the LGBTQ+ community to make sure their stories felt genuine.
Reddy wants cinema to spark discussion
Reddy wants his movies to spark meaningful discussions. As he puts it, "I want cinema to be a discussion point rather than a point where we give answers to the questions."
His production house is gearing up for an international multilingual release of LGBT: A Legal Battle.
With 27 films under his belt, including socially conscious projects and crime dramas, Reddy keeps pushing boundaries, now planning a bilingual children's sci-fi film next.