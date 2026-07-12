Reddy's 'LGBT: A Legal Battle' portrays real courtroom struggles

Reddy wants cinema to spark discussion

Reddy wants his movies to spark meaningful discussions. As he puts it, "I want cinema to be a discussion point rather than a point where we give answers to the questions."

His production house is gearing up for an international multilingual release of LGBT: A Legal Battle.

With 27 films under his belt, including socially conscious projects and crime dramas, Reddy keeps pushing boundaries, now planning a bilingual children's sci-fi film next.