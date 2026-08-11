Reese Witherspoon's father discharged from hospital after fall
What's the story
Reese Witherspoon's father, Dr. John Witherspoon, has returned home after a two-night stay in the hospital, confirmed Page Six. The 84-year-old was reportedly found face down on the concrete near his luxury Nashville condo's pool last week, leading to his hospitalization. A source told the outlet that John was discharged from the hospital on August 9, while management at his luxury Nashville condo has reportedly asked residents not to discuss the matter.
Incident details
John was found near the pool
Per the outlet, a resident of the condo complex found John face down on the concrete near the pool and alerted the doorman.
They revealed, "The doorman and building manager rolled him over, and they said, 'Dr. Witherspoon, are you OK?'"
"He blinked his eyes, and that's when he was rushed to the hospital."
Family update
Witherspoon: Thank you to everyone who reached out
Witherspoon, the Legally Blonde star, confirmed her father's fall on the evening of August 7.
She wrote, "Earlier today, several outlets reported that my dad was taken to the hospital after a fall. I want to let everyone know that he is fine now."
"He is being taken care of by wonderful doctors and nurses," she added.
"Thank you to everyone who reached out. It means the world to our family."