Reeves and Grant turn heads at 'Outcome' world premiere NYC
Entertainment
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant turned heads at the world premiere of Apple TV's new film Outcome in New York City.
Reeves kept it classic in a black suit, while Grant complemented him with a stylish gray printed coat over black, definitely a standout couple moment on the red carpet.
'Outcome' hits Apple TV April 10
Together since 2019, Reeves and Grant have made public appearances, and fans love seeing them out together.
In Outcome, dropping on Apple TV on April 10, Reeves stars as Reef Hawk, a famous actor caught in an extortion mess, alongside Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer.
The film stars Jonah Hill, who also plays Reef's lawyer.