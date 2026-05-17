Reeves confirms Stan and Johansson joining 'The Batman Part II'
Entertainment
Big news for Batman fans: director Matt Reeves just confirmed that Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson are joining The Batman Part II, along with Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, and Sebastian Koch.
Some familiar faces from the first film will also return.
'The Batman Part II' filming June
Reeves has been keeping fans in the loop with fun social media updates during the film's long development.
Filming kicks off this June, with the movie set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.
This sequel follows up Reeves's Batman film.