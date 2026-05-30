Reeves urges leniency for convicted Rinsch in 'White Horse' fraud Entertainment May 30, 2026

Keanu Reeves has written to a US court, urging it to show leniency for Carl Erik Rinsch, who directed him in 47 Ronin.

Rinsch was found guilty of wire fraud and money laundering after spending part of the $55 million from Netflix (meant for his sci-fi series White Horse) on luxury items and other personal expenses instead.

He faces sentencing on June 29, with a possible prison term of up to 90 years.