Reeves urges leniency for convicted Rinsch in 'White Horse' fraud
Entertainment
Keanu Reeves has written to a US court, urging it to show leniency for Carl Erik Rinsch, who directed him in 47 Ronin.
Rinsch was found guilty of wire fraud and money laundering after spending part of the $55 million from Netflix (meant for his sci-fi series White Horse) on luxury items and other personal expenses instead.
He faces sentencing on June 29, with a possible prison term of up to 90 years.
Lawyers call Rinsch 1st time offender
In his letter, Reeves called Rinsch an "exceptional artist" and asked for leniency.
Rinsch's lawyers also highlighted his first-time-offender status and argued that his career is essentially over, arguing he deserves a lighter sentence than usual.
The final decision is up to the court later this June.