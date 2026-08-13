'Rehmat' in Locarno main competition, directed by Singh, starring Shah
Entertainment
Rehmat, directed by Gurvinder Singh and starring the legendary Naseeruddin Shah, has scored a spot in the main competition at the 79th Locarno Film Festival, happening August 5-15 in Switzerland.
The film dives into three interconnected stories set in Punjab, exploring themes of displacement and loss, all adapted from the short stories of celebrated Punjabi writer Ajeet Cour.
'Rehmat' cast mixes veterans and newcomers
Along with Shah, the cast features Suvinder Vicky, Mita Vashisht, Navjot Randhawa, Anita Meet, plus some fresh faces like Diya Kamboj and Harwinder Aujla.
The festival nod shows Singh's commitment to meaningful cinema that bridges cultures.
As Singh puts it, storytelling helps us reflect on how society balances holding onto traditions while embracing change.