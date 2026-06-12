Reid: Kelce focused at Chiefs minicamp despite wedding buzz
Entertainment
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Travis Kelce is all-in for the team, even with his much-talked-about wedding to Taylor Swift coming up.
At minicamp, Reid shared that Kelce has shown up for most of the offseason and handled camp well.
In his words, "You see no distractions with that and the wedding."
Kelce skipped NBA finals, movie premiere
Despite all the buzz around his personal life, Kelce is putting football ahead of everything else: He's skipped major events like the NBA Finals and a movie premiere to stay focused on practice.
Reid even joked that maybe Swift is handling more of the wedding planning because "Maybe he's doing more, but he looks like he's pretty focused in on this job here, too."