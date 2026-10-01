Reid releases 'Heated Rivalry' deluxe edition in NYC, inspired series

Reid's next novel, Unrivaled, continues Shane and Ilya's story and lands June 1, 2027.

She said her writing process has changed since the TV series was released: "Before, it felt like I was just alone writing them and nobody cared. I didn't feel any outside pressure at all, and I didn't have a lot of things to think about."

Plus, Heated Rivalry season two arrives spring 2027 with scenes that didn't make it into the book and lots of stuff that will be a little different from the books.

Reid says it was immensely satisfying seeing her characters come alive on screen.