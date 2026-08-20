Reiner son indicted for allegedly killing parents at Brentwood home
Nick Reiner, son of filmmaker Rob Reiner and producer Michele Singer Reiner, has been indicted for allegedly killing his parents at their Brentwood home last December.
The Los Angeles County district attorney's office confirmed the charges, which include two counts of first-degree murder with claims he lay in wait and used a knife.
Reiner siblings testify about parents
Nick's siblings, Jake and Romy, testified before the grand jury, in the days following their parents' deaths, calling their parents their "best friends."
Nick has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail as he waits for his pretrial hearing on September 15.
Meanwhile, a fight over a $1.5 million family trust has broken out, with Nick accusing his siblings of not supporting his legal defense.
Prosecutors haven't decided yet if they'll seek the death penalty.