Reiner son indicted for allegedly killing parents at Brentwood home

Nick's siblings, Jake and Romy, testified before the grand jury, in the days following their parents' deaths, calling their parents their "best friends."

Nick has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail as he waits for his pretrial hearing on September 15.

Meanwhile, a fight over a $1.5 million family trust has broken out, with Nick accusing his siblings of not supporting his legal defense.

Prosecutors haven't decided yet if they'll seek the death penalty.