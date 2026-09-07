Reiner wins posthumous Emmy for 'The Bear' Outstanding Guest Actor

Reiner's win came over big names like Michael J. Fox and Brett Goldstein, marking his first acting Emmy since 1978.

Known for directing favorites like When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride, he was also remembered at the 2026 Oscars' In Memoriam.

Even in his final years, Reiner kept racking up nominations, including two more Emmys in 2024 for his work on the Albert Brooks documentary < em>Defending My Life.