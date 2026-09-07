Reiner wins posthumous Emmy for 'The Bear' Outstanding Guest Actor
Entertainment
Rob Reiner just made Emmy history, winning Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in FX's The Bear, nine months after his passing in December 2025.
He's the first person to get a posthumous on-camera Emmy since 1995, and the crowd gave a minute-long standing ovation when Wendi McLendon-Covey accepted on his behalf.
Reiner's 1st acting Emmy since 1978
Reiner's win came over big names like Michael J. Fox and Brett Goldstein, marking his first acting Emmy since 1978.
Known for directing favorites like When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride, he was also remembered at the 2026 Oscars' In Memoriam.
Even in his final years, Reiner kept racking up nominations, including two more Emmys in 2024 for his work on the Albert Brooks documentary < em>Defending My Life.