Kangana's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' to be tax-free in Delhi
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has praised Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, calling it "shandaar" (magnificent). The film was screened in Delhi on Tuesday, with Gupta among the attendees. She lauded the movie's portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and humanity, and announced that it will be made tax-free in Delhi. The movie is set to release on Friday.
Official statement
Gupta lauded the movie's themes
Speaking to the media, Gupta said, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a great film, and it follows a very relevant topic. The film states that dedication, service, and patriotism are not just limited to those in uniforms." "It is something that all the citizens of our country have within themselves. And when it matters the most, every Indian steps up to help the country."
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She further praised the movie on social media
Gupta also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share pictures from the screening. She wrote, "The renowned actress and Member of Parliament, Ms. Kangana Ranaut Ji's film Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata powerfully portrays the courage, spirit of service, and dedication to duty of those brave doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who devoted themselves to serving humanity during the 26/11 terrorist attacks."
Actor's response
Ranaut reacts to Gupta's praise
Ranaut expressed her happiness at the film's positive reception from Gupta. "When I called to invite her for this screening, she immediately said yes, and I will always be indebted to her," the actor said. The film, set in Cama hospital during the 26/11 attacks, features Ranaut as a staff nurse. It also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Amrutha Namdev, among others.