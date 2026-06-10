Kangana's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' to be tax-free in Delhi

Official statement

Gupta lauded the movie's themes

Speaking to the media, Gupta said, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a great film, and it follows a very relevant topic. The film states that dedication, service, and patriotism are not just limited to those in uniforms." "It is something that all the citizens of our country have within themselves. And when it matters the most, every Indian steps up to help the country."