Rekha renews hope to work with Khan, recalls 'Time machine'
At Aamir Khan Productions's 25th anniversary bash in Mumbai, Rekha shared her wish to finally work with Aamir Khan, a dream she's held since their unfinished 1992 sci-fi film, Time Machine.
She reminded Aamir about the project, and he fondly recalled, "Oh! We actually shot for it also."
Rekha recounts failed 'Time machine' attempts
Rekha said on stage, "I must say that I have a dream. I really do wish and pray that it comes true, and that is to work with this boy (Aamir Khan)."
Time Machine was nearly finished but got shelved because of financial issues and director Shekhar Kapur moving abroad. Even a revival attempt in 2008 didn't work out.
Star-studded turnout at Khan anniversary
The event was packed with Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and Juhi Chawla, making it not just a milestone for Aamir's production house but also a moment for Rekha to voice her long-standing hope.