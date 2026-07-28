Rekha to receive Excellence in Cinema award, 'Umrao Jaan' tribute
Entertainment
Legendary Bollywood star Rekha is set to receive the Excellence in Cinema Award at this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).
To mark the occasion, her classic film Umrao Jaan, turning 45 this year, will be screened as a tribute to her impact on Indian cinema.
Rekha to hoist Indian flag
Rekha, known for hits like Silsila and Khoobsurat, called cinema her "life's greatest blessing" and dedicated the award to everyone who shaped her journey.
She'll also hoist the Indian flag as guest of honor on August 15, a tradition that brings together fans, dignitaries, and the Indian diaspora in Melbourne.
The festival runs August 13-23.