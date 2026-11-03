Nithya Menen-Vivek Oberoi's 'Mr & Mrs Grey' gets release date
What's the story
The upcoming Hindi film Mr & Mrs Grey, starring Nithya Menen and Vivek Oberoi, will be released on December 11. The news was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media. The film is a family thriller directed by Ankur Pajni and Vishal Ranjan Mishra. It also stars Ashish Vidyarthi and Shreya Sharma.
Film insights
Here's what the poster shows
The film's poster, which was shared by Adarsh, features Oberoi and Menen in shades of red and gray.
Only half of their faces are visible, and both carry a sinister smirk.
The film is produced by A Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia under the Waveband Production banner.
Career highlights
Menen's other Hindi projects
Menen, a prominent actor in Tollywood and other South Indian industries, has previously appeared in Hindi films such as Mission Mangal (2019) and the Hindi web series Breathe: Into the Shadows. Mr & Mrs Grey marks her second Bollywood project.
The film is set to join a crowded December release schedule.
Meanwhile, Oberoi will be seen in Ramayana, releasing on Thursday.