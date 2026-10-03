When, where to watch Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie'
What's the story
The much-awaited adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie by acclaimed filmmaker Mike Flanagan is finally coming to Prime Video this month. The modern-day retelling, which incorporates social media into the story, will premiere on October 7 at 12:30pm IST. Summer H Howell will portray the titular character, Carrie White, with a supporting cast that includes Matthew Lillard and Samantha Sloyan.
Show details
Titles and plot of all episodes
All eight episodes of Carrie's first season will be released simultaneously on October 7.
The episode titles are First Period, Foreign Language, Social Studies, Dramatic Arts, Physical Education, Home Economics, Romantic Literature, and AP Physics.
The story follows Carrie as she navigates high school bullying that ultimately leads to the infamous prom night incident.
Show's history
Revisit the iconic story's history
The project is written, executive produced, showrun, and directed by Flanagan.
Trevor Macy serves as an executive producer while Amazon MGM Studios handles the production.
The show was officially greenlit by Amazon in April 2025.
King's novel has previously been adapted into a hit film in 1976, a sequel in 1999, a television film in 2002, and a remake in 2013.