Reliance's JioHotstar launches in MENA with STARZPLAY partnership offering plans
JioHotstar, Reliance's streaming platform, has announced its entry into the Middle East and North Africa through a partnership with STARZPLAY.
After rolling out in the UK Canada, and Singapore, it's making its MENA debut with plans starting at 34.99 dirhams (Plus) and 49.99 dirhams (Max, which includes sports).
JioHotstar Originals simulcast and multilingual lineup
Fans in MENA can stream JioHotstar Originals at the same time as India, with up to 10 language options.
There's also a mix of hit TV shows from JioStar TV channels and reality favorites like Koffee with Karan and Bigg Boss in Hindi, Malayalam, and more.
As Amit Malhotra, Head - International Business, JioStar, put it, "Mena is a crucial next market, with one of the world's largest South Asian diaspora communities and a deep appetite for entertainment across languages. Our partnership with Starzplay is an important step in taking Indian stories, talent and cultural moments to audiences around the world."