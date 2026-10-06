Reliance's JioHotstar launches in MENA with STARZPLAY partnership offering plans

Fans in MENA can stream JioHotstar Originals at the same time as India, with up to 10 language options.

There's also a mix of hit TV shows from JioStar TV channels and reality favorites like Koffee with Karan and Bigg Boss in Hindi, Malayalam, and more.

As Amit Malhotra, Head - International Business, JioStar, put it, "Mena is a crucial next market, with one of the world's largest South Asian diaspora communities and a deep appetite for entertainment across languages. Our partnership with Starzplay is an important step in taking Indian stories, talent and cultural moments to audiences around the world."