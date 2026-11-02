Who was Anuj Thakur? Television actor dies at 33
What's the story
Television actor Anuj Thakur, known for his roles in Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Mahisagar, passed away on October 27. He was only 33 years old. The news of his sudden demise has left the television industry in shock. Reportedly, he suffered a seizure and died in his sleep. His friend and collaborator Rupesh Sonar paid tribute to him on social media.
Routine disruption
He was an early riser: Friend Sonar
Sonar revealed to ETimes that Thakur was an early riser and followed a routine including fitness and jogging.
However, on the day of his death, he didn't wake up at his usual time of 4:30am. When his mother went to wake him up, she found him dead in his room.
Sonar said he had met Thakur just 10 days before his demise, and they had many projects planned together.
Career highlights
Career and social media
Apart from Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Mahisagar, Thakur also appeared in television shows like Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka and Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga.
His show Mahisagar ran from 2013 to 2015.
On Instagram, he described himself as an actor and entrepreneur. He reportedly had 1,537 followers.
His last post was a series of pictures from his birthday trip to South Africa.
Not much is known about his personal life, though.
Tribute
Life is unpredictable, says Sonar
Sonar shared an emotional tribute on social media, saying, "Still can't believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me."
He added that life is unpredictable and it was heartbreaking for him to accept Thakur's untimely demise.
The casting director remembered witnessing the actor's struggles during his initial days and seeing his journey.
May he rest in peace!