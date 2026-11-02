Who was Anuj Thakur? Television actor dies at 33

Sonar revealed to ETimes that Thakur was an early riser and followed a routine including fitness and jogging.

However, on the day of his death, he didn't wake up at his usual time of 4:30am. When his mother went to wake him up, she found him dead in his room.

Sonar said he had met Thakur just 10 days before his demise, and they had many projects planned together.