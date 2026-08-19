'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' director John Irvin dies at 86
What's the story
John Irvin, the acclaimed British filmmaker behind works such as Hamburger Hill and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, passed away on August 11 at the age of 86. The news of his demise was confirmed by his producers recently, who stated that he died at his sister-in-law's residence in the UK.
Career highlights
Irvin's career and notable works
Irvin's illustrious career, which spanned several decades, saw him directing over 30 films and earning three BAFTA nominations.
His filmography includes Turtle Diary, A Month by the Lake, City of Industry, and Widow's Peak.
His 1987 Vietnam War film Hamburger Hill is often regarded as one of the most authentic portrayals of war.
Early career
Early life and beginnings
Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland, on May 7, 1940, Irvin graduated from the London Film School in the late 1950s.
He began his career by making documentaries in the 1960s, including the BAFTA-nominated short Mafia No! about Italian social activist Danilo Dolci.
Many of these documentaries were made for his own company Mithras Films, as well as for the BBC and ITV.
Career evolution
Transition to Hollywood and television
In the 1970s, Irvin transitioned to directing television shows and made-for-TV films.
His most notable work during this period was the BBC miniseries adaptation of John le Carre's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, which earned BAFTA and Primetime Emmy nominations.
The 1980s and 1990s saw him delve into Hollywood, working with stars like Patrick Swayze (Next of Kin), Arnold Schwarzenegger (Raw Deal), and Uma Thurman (Robin Hood).
Final years
Final years and legacy
After his Hollywood stint, Irvin returned to independent films in Europe with projects like Shiner starring Michael Caine, and The Boys and Girl from County Clare featuring Andrea Corr and Colm Meaney.
His last project was Mandela's Gun, produced by Claire Evans.
He is survived by his three children, Emilie, Luke, and Amy, and two grandchildren, Finn and Isla.