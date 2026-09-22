Rima Das joins jury at Busan International Film Festival
What's the story
Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Rima Das has been appointed as a juror for the New Currents Award at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). The award is a prestigious platform for new Asian filmmakers. Das will share this responsibility with Chinese producer Shan Zuolong and Korean actor Shim Eun-kyung.
Acclaimed filmmaker
More about Das and her films
Das, an Assam-based filmmaker, is known for her unique storytelling style that focuses on resilience and the human connection with nature.
Her films have been screened at over 150 festivals and have won more than 75 international awards.
Some of her notable works include Village Rockstars (2017), Bulbul Can Sing (2018), Tora's Husband (2022), Village Rockstars 2 (2024), and Not a Hero (2026).
Festival screenings
Recognition of her films at national, international levels
Das's films have been screened at prestigious festivals such as Toronto and Berlin.
Village Rockstars won the best feature film award at India's National Film Awards and was selected as India's entry for the Oscars in 2018.
Not a Hero received a special mention in Berlin's Generation KPlus section this year.
Festival juries
Other details about the filmmaker
Das is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and has served on festival juries in the past.
The New Currents Award at BIFF is given to first-feature films that are part of the festival's Competition or Vision sections. It carries a cash prize of KRW20 million (around $14,400).
Jury members
Shan, Shim's notable works; festival dates
Shan has produced films like Kaili Blues (2015) and Long Day's Journey Into Night (2018), while Shim is known for her performances in Sunny (2011) and Miss Granny (2014).
The 31st BIFF will take place from October 6 to 15 at the Busan Cinema Center and other venues across the city. The Asian Contents & Film Market will run from October 10 to 13.