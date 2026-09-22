Rima Das joins jury at Busan International Film Festival

Das, an Assam-based filmmaker, is known for her unique storytelling style that focuses on resilience and the human connection with nature.

Her films have been screened at over 150 festivals and have won more than 75 international awards.

Some of her notable works include Village Rockstars (2017), Bulbul Can Sing (2018), Tora's Husband (2022), Village Rockstars 2 (2024), and Not a Hero (2026).