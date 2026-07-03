'Terminator' producer Moritz Borman dies at 71

Last work

His last project is an upcoming legal drama

Borman's last project as a producer is an upcoming legal drama by John Lee Hancock, starring Jonathan Bailey, Lakeith Stanfield, and Laura Dern. Remembering him, Kopeloff and Schulz-Deyle said in a statement: "As both a producer and entrepreneur, Moritz helped shape the landscape of independent filmmaking." "His legacy will endure through the films he made, the filmmakers he inspired, and the lasting impact he had on our industry."