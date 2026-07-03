'Terminator' producer Moritz Borman dies at 71
What's the story
Moritz Borman, the acclaimed German producer behind Oscar-nominated films like The Quiet American and Under the Volcano, has died at 71 in Munich. His death from natural causes was confirmed by his longtime producing partners Philip Schulz-Deyle and Eric Kopeloff. Borman's prolific career spanned over 25 feature films, literary adaptations, including political thrillers, and action blockbusters.
Career beginnings
Films that defined his career
Borman's career took off with director John Huston's 1984 film Under the Volcano, an adaptation of Malcolm Lowry's novel about a British diplomat struggling with alcoholism. The film received critical acclaim and earned Oscar nominations for Albert Finney's lead performance and its musical score. He later produced The Quiet American, a 2002 adaptation of Graham Greene's novel about a love triangle between a British journalist, an American spy, and a young Vietnamese woman during the First Indochina War.
Notable partnerships
Borman produced several Oliver Stone films
Borman had a long-standing creative partnership with director Oliver Stone, producing several of his films. These include the historical epic Alexander, the 9/11 drama World Trade Center, the drug cartel thriller Savages, and the George W Bush biopic W. He also produced Snowden, a film about CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden. Other notable credits include Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and Terminator Salvation.
Last work
His last project is an upcoming legal drama
Borman's last project as a producer is an upcoming legal drama by John Lee Hancock, starring Jonathan Bailey, Lakeith Stanfield, and Laura Dern. Remembering him, Kopeloff and Schulz-Deyle said in a statement: "As both a producer and entrepreneur, Moritz helped shape the landscape of independent filmmaking." "His legacy will endure through the films he made, the filmmakers he inspired, and the lasting impact he had on our industry."