Renowned Tamil author, 'Asuran' writer Poomani dies at 79
What's the story
Renowned Tamil writer and Sahitya Akademi Award winner, Poomani (Pulithurai Manickavasagam), passed away on July 12 (Sunday night) at the age of 79. He had been battling a prolonged illness. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed his grief over the loss on Monday and announced that the state would accord honors for Poomani's last journey as a mark of respect.
Tribute
'Poomani enriched Tamil literature'
In a statement on X, CM Vijay said, "Poomani enriched Tamil literature through his remarkable works, which vividly captured the essence of the Karisal landscape, the subtle realities of the lives of marginalized communities, and the profound testimonies of history." "The Sahitya Akademi Award for his novel Agnaadi stands as a fitting recognition of his outstanding literary contribution. Furthermore, the film Asuran based on his novel Vekkai brought the power and reach of his writing to a much wider audience."
Career highlights
Career and achievements
Born in Andipatti near Kovilpatti, Poomani began his writing career with magazines like Thamarai. His fiction realistically depicted the lives of people from the Karisal region in present-day Virudhunagar district. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for his epic novel Agnaadi, set against the Sivakasi (1899) and Kazhugumalai (1895) communal riots.
Film adaptations
Literary works and adaptations
Poomani's literary career spanned several decades, during which he wrote novels like Piragu, Vekkai, Neivedhyam, Kommai, Vaikkaal and Agnaadi. His short-story collections such as Kizhisal were also critically acclaimed. His novel Vekkai was adapted into the National Award-winning film Asuran by director Vetrimaaran with Dhanush in the lead role.
Multimedia ventures
His contributions to cinema
Apart from his literary contributions, Poomani also ventured into filmmaking. He directed Karuvelam Pookal for the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), which depicted the lives of children and women working in match factories. His television serial Penakkal focused on pen-nib manufacturing workers. Fellow Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Cho Dharman remembered him fondly as a director who brought to light the struggles of marginalized communities through his work.