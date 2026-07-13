Renowned Tamil author, 'Asuran' writer Poomani dies at 79

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'Poomani enriched Tamil literature'

In a statement on X, CM Vijay said, "Poomani enriched Tamil literature through his remarkable works, which vividly captured the essence of the Karisal landscape, the subtle realities of the lives of marginalized communities, and the profound testimonies of history." "The Sahitya Akademi Award for his novel Agnaadi stands as a fitting recognition of his outstanding literary contribution. Furthermore, the film Asuran based on his novel Vekkai brought the power and reach of his writing to a much wider audience."