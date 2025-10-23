Tamil music director Sabesh (68) dies in Chennai

The duo's career took off when they started assisting their brother, legendary composer Deva. Their big break came with the Prashanth starrer Jodi in 1999, where they composed the background score. This opportunity arose after AR Rahman , who originally composed the music for Jodi, was unavailable. Their successful work on the film paved the way for their debut as music directors in Tamil cinema with Samuthiram.

Legacy

The duo went on to compose music for several Tamil films such as Goripalayam, Thavamai Thavamirundhu, Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei, and Engal Aasan. The late composer also lent his voice for several tracks and served as the president of the Cine Musicians' Union until his death. He is survived by his son Karthik and daughters Archana and Geetha. His funeral will be held on Friday, October 24, at 3:00pm at his residence.