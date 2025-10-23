Tamil music director Sabesh (68) dies in Chennai
Renowned Tamil music composer MC Sabesan, widely known as Sabesh, passed away in Chennai on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 68. The late composer was one half of the successful music director duo Sabesh-Murali, who were instrumental in shaping the soundtracks of numerous Tamil films over the years.
Career breakthrough
Career took off after assisting Deva
The duo's career took off when they started assisting their brother, legendary composer Deva. Their big break came with the Prashanth starrer Jodi in 1999, where they composed the background score. This opportunity arose after AR Rahman, who originally composed the music for Jodi, was unavailable. Their successful work on the film paved the way for their debut as music directors in Tamil cinema with Samuthiram.
Legacy
Their discography includes 'Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei,' 'Engal Aasan'
The duo went on to compose music for several Tamil films such as Goripalayam, Thavamai Thavamirundhu, Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei, and Engal Aasan. The late composer also lent his voice for several tracks and served as the president of the Cine Musicians' Union until his death. He is survived by his son Karthik and daughters Archana and Geetha. His funeral will be held on Friday, October 24, at 3:00pm at his residence.