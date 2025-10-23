Respond to Sandeepa Virk's bail plea, court directs ED
What's the story
The Tis Hazari court in Delhi directed the Enforcement Directorate(ED) to respond to the bail application of accused Sandeepa Virk. The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vijay Shankar on October 15. The court has asked the ED to file a reply, including details about Virk's previous involvement and any pending cases against her, by the next hearing date on October 28. Virk, a beauty influencer, was arrested on August 12.
Charges filed
Prosecution complaint against Virk and Amit Gupta
The ED has filed a prosecution complaint or charge sheet against Virk and Amit Gupta under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which is punishable under Section 4 of the same act. The case dates back to 2016 when a charge sheet was filed against Gupta for alleged cheating under IPC Sections 406 and 420. The ED registered a case under PMLA on August 11, 2025, and after completing its investigation, filed the prosecution complaint.
Allegations
What is the case about?
The ED claims that Virk used a website, hyboocare.com, to launder money. The site allegedly sold non-existent FDA-approved beauty products and was riddled with payment gateway issues. The ED's investigation revealed minimal social media engagement, an inactive WhatsApp contact number, and a lack of transparent organizational details on the website. These factors suggest that the site was a front for laundering funds.