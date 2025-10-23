Respond to Sandeepa Virk's bail plea, court directs ED

Charges filed

Prosecution complaint against Virk and Amit Gupta

The ED has filed a prosecution complaint or charge sheet against Virk and Amit Gupta under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which is punishable under Section 4 of the same act. The case dates back to 2016 when a charge sheet was filed against Gupta for alleged cheating under IPC Sections 406 and 420. The ED registered a case under PMLA on August 11, 2025, and after completing its investigation, filed the prosecution complaint.