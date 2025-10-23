Next Article
'Stranger Things' S5 to release in 3 parts: Details here
Entertainment
The final season of Stranger Things is coming to Netflix with a finale around New Year's Eve or New Year's Day 2025/2026.
The story picks up in fall 1987, with the crew facing Vecna again during a military lockdown in Hawkins and a desperate search for Eleven.
The finale might also hit theaters
Netflix is also talking with AMC and other US theaters about showing the big finale on the big screen.
This hybrid release means you can stream at home or catch the last chapter of Hawkins's story at the movies—a first for Stranger Things, over three years after Season 4 dropped back in July 2022.