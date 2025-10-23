Music director Sabesh's (MC) death leaves Tamil cinema in mourning
MC Sabesan, best known as one half of the Sabesh-Murali music duo, passed away in Chennai on Thursday at age 68.
He was leading the Cine Musicians's Union when he died.
His funeral is set for October 24 at 3pm.
He leaves behind his son, Karthik, who is an actor, and daughters Geetha and Archana.
Sabesh-Murali's journey from Deva's assistant to celebrated music directors
Sabesan and his brother Murali began as assistants to their elder brother Deva, a well-known composer.
Their big break came with the background score for Jodi (1999), launching them as music directors in Tamil cinema.
They went on to create memorable songs and scores for films like Goripalayam, Milaga, Thavamai Thavamirundhu, Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei, Autograph, and more.
Their last album and background score
Beyond composing, Sabesh occasionally sang playback and came from a family deeply rooted in cinema—his son is an actor.
The duo's last album was Kavaathu (2017), with their final background score in Meendum Oru Mariyathai (2020).