Music director Sabesh's (MC) death leaves Tamil cinema in mourning Entertainment Oct 23, 2025

MC Sabesan, best known as one half of the Sabesh-Murali music duo, passed away in Chennai on Thursday at age 68.

He was leading the Cine Musicians's Union when he died.

His funeral is set for October 24 at 3pm.

He leaves behind his son, Karthik, who is an actor, and daughters Geetha and Archana.