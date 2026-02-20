'Rental Family' on OTT: Brendan Fraser's touching new film Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

Brendan Fraser stars in Rental Family, a heartfelt new film now streaming on JioHotstar.

Set in Tokyo, the story follows Fraser's character as he joins a rental family agency—basically filling in as a "stand-in" for people who need emotional support.

As he connects with clients, he finds real meaning and faces some tricky questions about belonging.