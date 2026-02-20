'Rental Family' on OTT: Brendan Fraser's touching new film
Brendan Fraser stars in Rental Family, a heartfelt new film now streaming on JioHotstar.
Set in Tokyo, the story follows Fraser's character as he joins a rental family agency—basically filling in as a "stand-in" for people who need emotional support.
As he connects with clients, he finds real meaning and faces some tricky questions about belonging.
Where to watch 'Rental Family'
You can catch Rental Family on OTTplay Premium and JioHotstar.
The movie runs 1 hour 49 minutes—so it's pretty accessible if you're looking for something thoughtful but not too heavy.
The film is getting good reviews
Critics are loving the unique vibe and Fraser's performance.
The Independent called the film "a work of broad and deep compassion," giving it 3/5 stars, while JVS Media went all-in with a perfect score, calling it "funny" and "touching"—especially for its take on Japanese culture.