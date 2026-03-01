Renu Desai slams trolls for lewd remarks, body-shaming Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

Actor and filmmaker Renu Desai is taking a stand against online trolls after facing body-shaming and lewd remarks for speaking up about stray dogs.

In a recent Instagram video, she shared her frustration: "Do you have no conscience? You're calling me a rabies l***a and hoping dogs bite my private parts."

She also warned she'd use her influence to let the trolls' parents know about their actions.