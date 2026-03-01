Renu Desai slams trolls for lewd remarks, body-shaming
Actor and filmmaker Renu Desai is taking a stand against online trolls after facing body-shaming and lewd remarks for speaking up about stray dogs.
In a recent Instagram video, she shared her frustration: "Do you have no conscience? You're calling me a rabies l***a and hoping dogs bite my private parts."
She also warned she'd use her influence to let the trolls' parents know about their actions.
Online abuse has been escalating
The trolling spiked after Desai's press conference this January, where she talked about street dog bites.
Since then, the online abuse has crossed lines—she mentioned that some even made death and other physical threats.
Sadly, this isn't new for Desai; ever since her 2012 divorce from actor Pawan Kalyan, she's been targeted with personal attacks about her family and career.
Desai's marriage and divorce
Desai started out in films with Badri (2000) alongside Kalyan.
The two married in 2009 and have two kids together but split in 2012.
Despite ongoing trolling over the years, she's now making it clear: enough is enough.