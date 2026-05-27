Renuka Shahane will direct husband Ashutosh Rana for first time
What's the story
Renowned actor-director Renuka Shahane is directing a short film featuring her husband, actor Ashutosh Rana. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shahane shared, "There are always jitters when you direct...but this time is more special as Rana ji is in the main part of the film." "It's the first time that he is in front of the camera." "It's such a big gamble...just because you are great as partners, doesn't necessarily mean it will translate like that on screen too."
Actor's performance
'He's a dream actor to work with'
Shahane praised Rana's acting skills, "He's a dream actor to work with because he is so open and trusting." "He goes entirely with your vision and I had seen that when he was shooting for Sangharsh." "The way he took directions from Tanuja, who was directing him, I knew that he's like clay. You can mold him, and he's open to it."
Future projects
Desire to collaborate on project with another director
Shahane also expressed her desire to work with Rana on a project where he is directed by someone else. The couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, an event Shahane found more enjoyable than their wedding. "This time I was able to enjoy it more than when we got married as at that time you are so overwhelmed," she said.