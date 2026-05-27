Renuka Shahane is directing a short film

Renuka Shahane will direct husband Ashutosh Rana for first time

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:56 pm May 27, 202603:56 pm

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Renowned actor-director Renuka Shahane is directing a short film featuring her husband, actor Ashutosh Rana. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shahane shared, "There are always jitters when you direct...but this time is more special as Rana ji is in the main part of the film." "It's the first time that he is in front of the camera." "It's such a big gamble...just because you are great as partners, doesn't necessarily mean it will translate like that on screen too."