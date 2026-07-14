Reports of Nyong'o in Nolan's 'The Odyssey' spark Eurocentric debate
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, dropping July 17 and starring Tom Holland and Matt Damon, is making waves for its casting.
Reports say Lupita Nyong'o could play Helen of Troy, which has stirred up talks about reimagining ancient myths and challenging the usual Eurocentric portrayals.
The film's already got people talking, and some critics aren't thrilled.
Homer never detailed Helen's appearance
Helen of Troy is famous for her beauty, but Homer never actually describes her looks in detail, her influence mattered more than her appearance.
Terms like "white-armed" were meant to show status, not skin color.
Elon Musk even weighed in, saying Nolan had "lost his integrity."
The movie's sparking fresh conversations about how myths can be interpreted today.