Reports say Faruqui evicted from 'Traitors 2' amid Malhan rivalry
Entertainment
Traitors 2 has been stirring up plenty of drama, both on-screen and off-screen.
Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Malhan's rivalry started early, with Malhan calling Faruqui "very strategic," and other contestants labeling him a "threat."
Now, after Harman Singha's elimination, reports say Faruqui has been evicted from the show.
Faruqui Malhan unfollowing stirs speculation
Fans quickly noticed that Faruqui and Malhan have unfollowed each other on social media.
This move has everyone talking; some are questioning if their fallout is tied to their gameplay, while others are just eager to see how relationships shift as the show goes on.
The online buzz is keeping viewers hooked even after the episodes air.