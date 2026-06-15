Resurfaced 'Love & Latex' clip sparks online backlash against Virli
A clip from comedian Madhur Virli's 2024 show Love & Latex has recently resurfaced online, showing him joking about rape and murder.
The audience laughed, but many on social media found it disturbing and called for comedians to be more responsible.
Virli has since deactivated his accounts and hasn't commented yet.
Debate on comedy limits in India
This incident has kicked off fresh conversations about where comedy should draw the line in India.
Critics say too many comics rely on shock value or offensive jokes instead of clever storytelling.
One user online pointed out, "This isn't smart writing or edgy comedy. This is harmful. When jokes normalize putting down certain groups of people, it does something to society that we don't even realize at the moment."
The controversy adds to ongoing calls for more thoughtful humor in the stand-up scene.