Resurfaced 'Love & Latex' clip sparks online backlash against Virli

Debate on comedy limits in India

This incident has kicked off fresh conversations about where comedy should draw the line in India.

Critics say too many comics rely on shock value or offensive jokes instead of clever storytelling.

One user online pointed out, "This isn't smart writing or edgy comedy. This is harmful. When jokes normalize putting down certain groups of people, it does something to society that we don't even realize at the moment."

The controversy adds to ongoing calls for more thoughtful humor in the stand-up scene.