Revathy and Padmapriya resign from AMMA over Hema committee report
Entertainment
Veteran actors Revathy and Padmapriya have resigned from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), saying they spent years pushing for safer, fairer workplaces but their efforts were ignored.
In their Instagram statement, they called out AMMA for its response to the Hema Committee Report.
Revathy and Padmapriya call AMMA patriarchal
The actors described AMMA as "shaped by patriarchy and power politics" that no longer represents all artists.
They said their decade-long fight was met with silence and isolation, so leaving was about self-respect, not defeat.
They hope their move inspires others to stand up for equity in the industry and promised to keep working toward better stories and fair treatment for everyone.