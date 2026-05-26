Revathy debuts with 'Vanji' at Cannes market reimagining Kundalakesi Entertainment May 26, 2026

Poet, writer, lyricist, and filmmaker Kutti Revathy just made her film debut with Vanji, which screened in the Cannes Market on May 17.

The film reimagines the ancient story of Kundalakesi, following a woman's journey through betrayal and self-discovery set in seventh-century Tamil Nadu.

Revathy says Vanji's themes of resilience and transformation are still relevant today.