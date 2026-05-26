Revathy debuts with 'Vanji' at Cannes market reimagining Kundalakesi
Entertainment
Poet, writer, lyricist, and filmmaker Kutti Revathy just made her film debut with Vanji, which screened in the Cannes Market on May 17.
The film reimagines the ancient story of Kundalakesi, following a woman's journey through betrayal and self-discovery set in seventh-century Tamil Nadu.
Revathy says Vanji's themes of resilience and transformation are still relevant today.
'Vanji' filmed at archeological sites
Vanji was filmed at real archeological sites for an authentic vibe.
Lead actors Rukkumani Kumaraguruparan and Rajmohan Subramaniyan bring the story to life, while TAS Thakkesi and Tharun Sekar handle the music.
Revathy is aiming for more festival screenings worldwide, including Busan and Toronto.