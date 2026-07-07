Revathy, Padmapriya quit AMMA over women's rights and workplace safety Entertainment Jul 07, 2026

AMMA, the main group for Malayalam film actors, is catching heat after well-known stars Revathy and Padmapriya quit.

Both said they were tired of waiting for real changes on workplace safety, women's rights, and accountability: issues they've pushed for years.

Their exit has put a spotlight on AMMA's slow progress and ongoing criticism from within the industry.