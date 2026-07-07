Revathy, Padmapriya quit AMMA over women's rights and workplace safety
Entertainment
AMMA, the main group for Malayalam film actors, is catching heat after well-known stars Revathy and Padmapriya quit.
Both said they were tired of waiting for real changes on workplace safety, women's rights, and accountability: issues they've pushed for years.
Their exit has put a spotlight on AMMA's slow progress and ongoing criticism from within the industry.
Revathy, Padmapriya exit follows harassment report
Revathy and Padmapriya shared that "for nearly a decade, the ask was simple. Safer workplaces. Dignity. Accountability. Equal treatment."
Their move follows a major report revealing harassment and discrimination in Malayalam cinema.