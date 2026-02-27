'Revenge of the Nerds' actor Robert Carradine (71) dies

Career in brief

A Los Angeles native and son of actor John Carradine, Robert kicked off his career with TV shows like "Bonanza" and films such as "The Cowboys."

He became a pop culture favorite through "Revenge of the Nerds" and later co-hosted "King of the Nerds."

Over five decades, he appeared in movies like "Mean Streets," "Coming Home," and worked alongside his brother David in projects like "Kung Fu."

He is survived by his children Ever and Ian, and brothers Keith and Christopher.