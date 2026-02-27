'Revenge of the Nerds' actor Robert Carradine (71) dies
Robert Carradine, known for playing Lewis Skolnick in "Revenge of the Nerds," died by suicide on February 23, 2026 at age 71.
His family shared that he had struggled with bipolar disorder for about 20 years, and his brother Keith said it was "an illness that got the best of him" and that Carradine was "profoundly gifted."
Career in brief
A Los Angeles native and son of actor John Carradine, Robert kicked off his career with TV shows like "Bonanza" and films such as "The Cowboys."
He became a pop culture favorite through "Revenge of the Nerds" and later co-hosted "King of the Nerds."
Over five decades, he appeared in movies like "Mean Streets," "Coming Home," and worked alongside his brother David in projects like "Kung Fu."
He is survived by his children Ever and Ian, and brothers Keith and Christopher.