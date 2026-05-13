'Revenge of the Nerds' actor Donald Gibb (71) dies

Donald Gibb, the American actor best known for his roles in cult classics like Revenge of the Nerds and Bloodsport, has died at the age of 71. His son, Travis Gibb, confirmed to TMZ that his father passed away due to health complications on Tuesday at their home in Texas. He was surrounded by family, Travis told the outlet. Travis also shared a heartfelt message, remembering his father's deep love for "the Lord," "family, friends, and fans."

Career highlights Gibb's most memorable roles Gibb is perhaps best remembered for his role as Ogre, a dim-witted fraternity brother in the 1984 comedy Revenge of the Nerds. He reprised this role in its sequels Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise and Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love. In 1988, he starred opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme in Bloodsport as Ray Jackson, an aggressive American martial artist who served as a foil to Van Damme's composed Frank Dux.

Career overview His extensive career in film and television Gibb's filmography includes Hancock, 8 of Diamonds, The Biggest Fan, The Lightning Bug, and Grind. On television, he had guest roles in popular shows like The Young and the Restless, The X-Files, Seinfeld, Days of Our Lives, and Magnum: P.I. His last role was in Justin Kuhn's boxing thriller Hands. He also voiced characters in video games such as Rage, Mafia II, and Alter Echo.

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