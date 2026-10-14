What's the revenue sharing dispute surrounding Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'?
What's the story
Rajinikanth's much-anticipated film Jailer 2 is set to hit theaters on Thursday. However, the release is threatened by a revenue-sharing dispute between distributors and theater owners in Tamil Nadu. The disagreement reportedly involves theaters in Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Namakkal districts, with both sides holding different positions on how ticket collections should be divided.
Dispute details
Distributors demand 75% share of collections
Distributors of Jailer 2 are reportedly demanding a 75% share of box office collections while theater owners are only willing to go up to around 65%, reported One India.
The difference between the two figures has complicated negotiations and could potentially affect screenings in several districts across Tamil Nadu.
However, an official list of theaters that could be affected is not yet public.
Past precedent
Similar situation for 'Jana Nayagan'
The reported disagreement has also brought focus to the revenue-sharing negotiations around Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
The film reportedly settled for a 65:35 revenue-sharing arrangement, which theater owners are now seeking for Jailer 2.
Revenue-sharing agreements determine how ticket sales are divided between distributors and exhibitors, with theater owners needing to cover operating expenses such as staff salaries, electricity bills, and maintenance from their earnings.
Film information
Everything to know about 'Jailer 2'
Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 film Jailer and sees Rajinikanth reprise his role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.
The film's plot follows the Superstar's character, who must return to his old ways to keep his family safe.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is among the big Tamil releases scheduled for the festive season. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and features a star-studded cast.