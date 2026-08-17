SAB TV to reboot iconic serials 'Suraag,' 'Yes Boss'

Adhikari revealed that the reboot of Suraag is already complete and will be titled Suraag 2.0. The new version stars Sudesh Berry and Sai Ketan Rao.

He also shared that many of their older shows continue to perform well on platforms like YouTube, with Suraag and Shrimaan Shrimati being among the top performers.

"This also gave me an insight into what people are watching when it comes to our older shows."