SAB TV to reboot iconic serials 'Suraag,' 'Yes Boss'
What's the story
Ravi Adhikari, chair of Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB) Television Network Ltd, has announced plans to reboot several iconic shows from the network's library. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that they are working on reviving Suraag and Yes Boss. "We are also in talks for Commander. It was the first show to be telecast on a satellite channel. We are also trying to revive Say Na Something To Anupam Uncle."
Show revival
'Suraag' reboot titled 'Suraag 2.0'
Adhikari revealed that the reboot of Suraag is already complete and will be titled Suraag 2.0. The new version stars Sudesh Berry and Sai Ketan Rao.
He also shared that many of their older shows continue to perform well on platforms like YouTube, with Suraag and Shrimaan Shrimati being among the top performers.
"This also gave me an insight into what people are watching when it comes to our older shows."
AI integration
Using AI for 'Shrimaan Shrimati' reboot
For the reboot of Shrimaan Shrimati, Adhikari plans to use artificial intelligence (AI).
He explained that two of the original show's actors, Jatin Kanakia and Reema Lagoo, are no longer alive.
"We are trying to create fresh episodes featuring them using AI," he said.
The plan is to use audio from the original episodes and create new visuals around it.
Adhikari assured that permissions will be taken from the actors' families before proceeding.
Human-AI collaboration
Adhikari clarifies AI can never fully replace humans
Adhikari stressed that AI cannot completely take over the content creation process.
"I'd also like to clarify that nothing can be made completely by AI. You still need a human brain behind it," he said.
He explained the challenges of working with AI, stating that instructions given to machines need to be extremely clear and precise as compared to humans who can understand vague directions.
Industry evolution
Ad films may not need physical actors anymore, predicts Adhikari
Adhikari also shared his thoughts on how AI will change the entertainment industry.
He predicted that ad films may not require actors to be physically present anymore and that films will gradually adopt a hybrid approach, with AI becoming part of the process.
"Even when CGI came in, many people said films would eventually be made entirely using CGI. That didn't happen," he said.