Reynolds reveals Parkinson's as 'Days of Our Lives' incorporates diagnosis
James Reynolds, who's played Abe Carver on Days of Our Lives for 45 years, just shared that he's living with Parkinson's disease.
The show is now weaving his real-life experience into Abe's storyline, making space for more authentic stories on screen.
Reynolds says family knew, cast supportive
Reynolds opened up about dealing with being a bit out of breath and balance issues for years, at first thinking it was down to his asthma.
He says his wife Lissa and son Jed knew about the diagnosis.
He also called his castmates "super, super extraordinarily helpful and supportive" in their support.