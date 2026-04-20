Reynolds says he's proud as Lively faces Baldoni lawsuit setback
Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds is showing strong support for his wife, Blake Lively, after she faced a setback in her lawsuit against costar Justin Baldoni.
In a recent interview, he said, "I have never in my life been more proud of my wife."
The couple married in 2012 and are now navigating these legal challenges as a team.
Most claims dismissed, retaliation trial set
Earlier this month, most of Lively's claims against Baldoni, including sexual harassment, were dismissed by the judge.
Still, her claim against Baldoni for a retaliatory smear campaign will go to trial next month.
Lively shared on Instagram how tough it is to speak up but stressed she's not backing down and wants to support others facing similar situations.